 Bhopal: BJP Announces Union Environment Minister Bhupendra Yadav In-Charge For MP Election
Bhopal: BJP Announces Union Environment Minister Bhupendra Yadav In-Charge For MP Election

Bhopal: BJP Announces Union Environment Minister Bhupendra Yadav In-Charge For MP Election

Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw as co-incharge of Madhya Pradesh.

ANIUpdated: Friday, July 07, 2023, 06:24 PM IST
New Delhi: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Friday announced election in-charges for four poll-bound states: Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh. Telangana and Madhya Pradesh. Union Environment Minister, Bhupendra Yadav was appointed as Madhya Pradesh election in-charge and Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw as co-incharge of the state.

While Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi is appointed as BJP's Rajasthan election in-charge, former Gujarat Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel and BJP leader Kuldeep Bishnoi are appointed as co-incharges.

Besides, Om Prakash Mathur is appointed as Chhattisgarh election-in-charge of BJP and Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya as co-incharge.

Moreover, BJP MP Prakash Javadekar has been appointed as Telangana election-incharge and Sunil Bansal as co-incharge.

The BJP is gearing up for the assembly elections in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and Telangana to be held later this year as well as the big 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

