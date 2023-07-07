 Bhopal: Led By Ex-Minister Sachin Yadav, Hundreds Of BJP Workers Join Congress
MP Congress cited the BJP workers were impressed by Kamal Nath's leadership.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, July 07, 2023, 01:53 PM IST
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Led by Congress MLA & former minister Sachin Yadav, hundreds of supporters left the BJP to join Congress in Bhopal on Friday. The workers took Congress membership in the presence of state party president and former chief minister of Madhya Pradesh Kamal Nath at PCC Office.

Notably, Yadav is an MLA from Kasrawad constituency in Khargone and also works as a general secretary of Congress.

Bhopal: Congress Stages Protests Across City After Gujarat HC Refuses To Stay Rahul Gandhi's...
Taking the pictures and video to Twitter, MP Congress wrote, "Impressed by leadership of Kamal Nath, hundreds of workers and supporters of Sachin Yadav left BJP to join Congress."

