Bhopal: Congress Stages Protests Across City After Gujarat HC Refuses To Stay Rahul Gandhi's Conviction, Cries 'Injustice'

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Congress workers staged protest at various locations of the state capital after the Gujarat High Court refused to stay the conviction of Rahul Gandhi in Modi surname defamation case, on Friday noon. Madhya Pradesh Women wing president Vibha Patel Congress headed the protest near Old Vidhan Sabha, in front of Gandhi's statue.

Bhopal District Congress president Monu Saxena, along with hundreds of Congress workers, staged protests at Roshanpura square, sloganeering against the "unjustice" against their leader.

Travesty of justice !



Instead of punishing ‘Bank Fraudsters’ like Nirav Modi, Ami Modi, Neeshal Modi, Mehul Choksi & ilk, the “messenger” exposing the deceit & swindling of public money is being punished.



Sh. Rahul Gandhi has chosen the path of truth, of righteousness, of… pic.twitter.com/HywkyQl4Yz — Randeep Singh Surjewala (@rssurjewala) July 7, 2023

How Will 'Stay' Impact Rahul Gandhi's Political Career?

The Gujarat High Court's verdict means that Rahul Gandhi will remain disqualified as the MP for Lok Sabha and will also not be able to contest the elections. However, Gandhi is free to challenge the High Court's order in the Supreme Court.

