Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): After the Gujarat High Court refused to stay the conviction of disqalified Congress Lok Sabha MP Rahul Gandhi in Modi surname defamation case, State Congress President Kamal Nath recalled Mahatma Gandhi’s words “truth is when you put everything at stake to protect it and Rahul Gandhi has done it.

Taking to Twitter, Nath worte “I am reminded of the statement of Mahatma Gandhi after the judgement of the Gujarat High Court regarding Rahul Gandhi in the defamation case. Bapu had said that truth does not mean just speaking the truth. Truth (Satya) means putting everything at stake to protect the truth and not getting distracted from the truth even after making the biggest sacrifice. Rahul Gandhi has taken such a difficult path of truth. We all are with them. History is the witness that no matter how many troubles come, no matter how many tests there are, no matter how many conspiracies are done, but in the end only truth wins.”

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Notably, the Congress workers staged protests at various locations of the state capital Bhopal against the issue, on Friday noon. Madhya Pradesh Women wing president Vibha Patel Congress headed the protest near Old Vidhan Sabha, in front of Gandhi's statue.

Bhopal District Congress president Monu Saxena, along with hundreds of Congress workers, staged protests at Roshanpura square, sloganeering against the "injustice" against their leader.