Bhopal: Attention Commuters! Cops Begin 2-Month Special Drive Against Helmet Less & Seatbelt Sans Drivers

Representative photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The additional director general of police G Janardan have asked the city police to run a special drive against the helmetless riders of two-wheelers and those who are not wearing seat-belts in four wheelers. The drive has started from July 7 and will conclude on September 7.

The ADG, PTRI G Janardan informed that the drive is connected with the case filed by a petitioner in the High Court Jabalpur, related to the comply of the motor vehicle act and rules in the state.

He also added that the MP is one of the states to record accidents in large number.

Every year thousands of people die in the road accidents because of the driver’s negligence. In 2022, a total of 54,432 road accidents had taken place killing 13,427 people, the ADG said.

He also added that under the drive campaign will be run in all schools and colleges including the colonies. Pamphlets posters and banners will fixed, through the social media, print media and means of communication the drive will be conducted.

All the SPs and commissioner of police of two district Bhopal and Indore are instructed to run the drive in their districts respectively. It is also instructed to send the daily report to the PTRI headquarters daily in a set format.