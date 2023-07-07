Bhopal: Congress Forms 5-Member Panel To Probe Damoh Salesman Suicide Case

Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Congress Committee president and former Chief Minister Kamal Nath has constituted a five-member inquiry committee to investigate the suicide case of PDS salesman Vikram alias Vicky Rohit, in Damoh district.

Vikram Rohit, a salesman of a ration shop in Damoh allegedly committed suicide. On the basis of evidences, the police have registered a case against Yashpal Thakur. He is the representative of Union Minister Prahlad Ptael in Damoh Municipality. The State Congress working president and former minister Surendra Chaudhary will lead the team and the other members are MLA Tarbar Singh Lodhi, state Congress secretary Rakesh Rai, Rekha Choudhary and former state vice president Amit Ramji Dubey. It has been asked to send the inquiry report to the State Congress.