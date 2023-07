Bhopal: Evergreen Songs Of Legendary Singers, Lyricists Mesmerise Audience

FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Evergreen songs of legendary singers, lyricists and musicians of Hindi Film Industry mesmerised the audience at Ravindra Bhawan in the city on Thursday evening. It was a concert called ĹSadabahar Geeton Bari Eka Sham, Aapke Naam ľ Mere Mehboob Tujhe Salamĺ.

They included Shamshad Begum, Lata Mangeshkar, Asha Bhonsle, Kishore Kumar, Mohammed Rafi, O P Nayyar, Majrooh Sultanpuri, Kafi aazmi, Roshan Indiver, Naushad, Shakeel Badayuni, Madan Mohan, Chitragupta, R D Burman Shailendra, Anand Bakshi, Laxmikant Payrelal, A R Rehman and javed Akhtar etc.

The songs (from 1951 to 2001) included Ĺ Bade armano se rakha hai balam teri kasamů,ĺ ĹKabhi aar, kabhi paarů,ĺ ĹMera dil pukareů,ĺ ĹRang dil ki dhadkanů,ĺ Ĺ Mile na tum toů,ĺ ĹMann kyun behka reů,ĺ ĹMilo na tum toů,ĺ Ĺ Dil to pagal haiů,ĺ Ĺmujhko hui na khabarů,ĺ ĹAchchha to hum chalte hai..ĺ and ĹO Palan Hareůĺ earned huge round of applauses. It was presented by Kriti Sood, Aakriti Mehra, Dr. Mani, Gyanendra Sharma, Farhat Khan Aslam Hadule, Mohammed Sajid, Khushboo Ranjan.