 WATCH: Three-Eyed Bull Spotted At Ujjain's Mahakal, Devotees Worship It As Lord Shiva's Nandi
WATCH: Three-Eyed Bull Spotted At Ujjain's Mahakal, Devotees Worship It As Lord Shiva's Nandi

WATCH: Three-Eyed Bull Spotted At Ujjain's Mahakal, Devotees Worship It As Lord Shiva's Nandi

The news of the unique bull has been spreading rapidly, and devotees are excitedly sharing videos of the same on social media.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, July 28, 2023, 05:22 PM IST
Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Devotees visiting the Ujjain's Mahakal Temple witnessed an extraordinary sight as they came across a bull-- with three eyes and three horns, at the campus. Large crowd gathered around the bull and they started worshipping it as Lord Shiva's Nandi. The visitors recorded the unique bull on camera and the video is now doing rounds on the social media.

The news of the bull has been spreading rapidly, and devotees are excitedly sharing videos of the same on social media.

As the news continues to spread, people from all over the region are expressing their desire to visit the temple.

