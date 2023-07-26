Madhya Pradesh: Thefts During Lord Mahakal Sawari Procession In Ujjain | Representative Image

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): The gang of thieves again had a field day during the third sawari of Lord Mahakal in Shravan month here on Monday. Dozens of mobile handsets were stolen during the sawari procession.

Apart from this, the miscreants also stole the clothes and cash of the people taking bath on the ghats of the Kshipra river. When the victims reached the police station, the cops in most cases, instead of lodging a theft case, took applications for ‘missing’ goods.

On Monday evening and Tuesday morning, a number of people were seen turning up to Mahakal police station and Kshipra river outpost with complaints of thefts, that of mobile, luggage, clothes and other goods. Dharmendra, son of Bharatlal Dubey, a resident of Chhatarpur, arrived at Mahakal police station wearing a vest and dhoti.

The man told cops that he along with other family members was taking a bath at Ramghat of Kshipra River when some miscreants made away with his pants and bag kept on the ghat. He had kept Rs 5,000 in his pants. Similarly, Yuvraj son of Lokendra Singh, a resident of Banswara, who works in Ahmedabad had reached Ujjain on Monday evening for Mahakal Darshan.

During the sawari, his mobile worth Rs 21,000 was stolen. Kishore, son of Radheshyam, had brought a person named Kamlesh, a resident of Jabalpur, from the ghats of the Kshipra river.

Kishore said that there was another person with Kamlesh, he stole Rs 20,000 from his clothes and fled away. Kamlesh was caught but he said that he did not know the person who had stolen the money.

Then there was one Mahesh Goswami, a resident of Kalapipal of Khardonkalan, Shajapur, who arrived at Kshipra Chowki wearing a lungi.

He said that he was taking a holy dip when someone made away with his bag. Clothes, Rs 8,000 cash and mobile were kept in the bag. Police have registered missing luggage complaints in all the cases.

5 Stolen Mobile Handed Over To Owners

During the third sawari of Mahakal, the stolen mobile phones of 5 people of Ujjain city were returned to the owners after verification.

