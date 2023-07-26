Madhya Pradesh: 6 KM Part Of Bhopal-Chiklod Road To Be Four-Laned | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): MLA (Huzur) Rameshwar Sharma said the government has approved four-laning of the Bhopal-Chiklod road (from 11 miles intersection to Bangarsia-Bhojpur). The construction cost of this 6 km long road will be Rs 49.25 crores.

He further said the width of the Bhopal-Chiklod road (11 Mile Crossing to Bangarsia) will be 7 meters and 1.5 meter paved shoulders will be constructed on both sides.

The central verge of this road will be 1.5 meters and drains will also be constructed on both sides of the road. Eight culverts and one bridge will be constructed on this road. He told that this would be the first road in Bhopal to be constructed with FDR technology.

He said that with the construction of this four-lane road, it will be convenient for devotees going to Bhojpur temple (Shivalaya). Bangarasia falling on this route will develop as a new suburb of Bhopal.

The officers and employees of CRPF and RAF camp at Bangarsia and their families will also be benefitted. He said that this road will also connect Bagroda industrial area. There are also many educational institutions on this route, so students studying there will have ease of transportation.

