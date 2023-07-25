Indore: ‘Surmayi Sham’ Organised By Sur Junction Group | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A musical evening was organised by a new music group Sur Junction of Indore. The artistes enthralled everyone by singing all kinds of old and new songs.

The group consists of vocalists from Ansal Karaoke Group in between the age group of 11 years to 70 years. Anil Ingale, Karuna Ingale, Manda Ramteke, KN Sharma, Vandana Sharma, Amit Sethi, Uday Bhole graced the evening at Kunti Mathur Auditorium.

New generation singers Ahana Taksande and Swara Agawan have won hearts with their peppy numbers. The program was conducted by Ashok Dashora. The chief guests of the programme were from Sadabahar Group Prashant Rai Choudhary, Sandhya Rai Choudhary and Preeti Rai, the lead singer of Indore.

The programme was inaugurated by lighting the lamp by the parents of the group members, through which the new generation was given the message of their values.

