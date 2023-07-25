 Bhopal: CBI Traps Railway Officer In Bribery Case Searches Made In Bhopal, Katni, Jabalpur And Chhindwara
Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, July 25, 2023, 12:08 AM IST
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Central Burea of Investigation (CBI) have arrested the two railway employees including the Deputy chief engineer and one peon for taking bribe of Rs 50,000 from the contractor on Monday.

Sources informed that the construction company is constructing a road and it had taken the contract from National Highway Authority of India.

The company was seeking permission to construct the road on the railway land and to grant the permission the railway officer demanded the bribe.

The CBI officials have caught the deputy chief engineer and one more peon for taking bribe of the Rs 50,000.

The searches are made in Jabalpur, Katni, Bhopal and in Chhindwara into the connection of the bribery case.

