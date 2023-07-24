Indore: Man Held For Duping People Of Lakhs

Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The director of a company was arrested on Sunday for duping people from other states of lakhs of rupees on the pretext of giving them dealership of his e-commerce company. The accused had allegedly received money from the complainants in the account number of another person.

According to a crime branch officer, three people named Vikram from Mumbai, Deepak from Lucknow and Mujahad of Andhra Pradesh had lodged a complaint that they were contacted by a person, who posed himself as the director of an e-commerce company named Swapdeal Ltd and he took Rs 1.5 lakh from Vikram, Rs 50,000 from Deepak and Rs 1 lakh from Mujahad on the pretext of providing them dealership of the company.

Crime Branch Registered Case Under Sections 420, 409 Of IPC

When the complainants did not get a dealership, they tried to contact the caller but he did not return the money to them. After that they lodged a complaint with the crime branch. The crime branch registered a case against the accused under sections 420, 409 of the IPC and managed to arrest him. The accused has been identified as Rahul Parmar, a resident of Nandanagar area of the city. He allegedly informed the police that he accessed the bank account, ATM card and mobile SIM card of a person to receive money and to make phone calls to the people. He used to target people of other states only. The role of other people involved in the crime is also being investigated by the police.

