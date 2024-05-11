Indore: 32-Year-Old Man Found Hanging At Home; Family Suspect Murder

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A 32-year-old man committed suicide by hanging at his place in Khudel police circle on Thursday night. However, the police are investigating on murder angle as bite marks and marks of being beaten were found on his body.

According to the police, the deceased was identified as Surendra Singh, a resident of Siwani village. He was a plumber. The deceased’s brother Satyendra alleged that Surendra’s wife Swati with the help of someone, killed him as his face, hands and private parts have bite marks and marks of being beaten.

They got to know about the incident when his wife informed them that he had hanged himself. When family members reached there, they became suspicious about the incident as the height of the noose is also less than his height, he added. He was married around four years ago. The police began an investigation into the case and conducted the post-mortem of the deceased to know the exact cause of the death.

Man booked for abetment to wife’s suicide

Rau police registered a case against a man for abetting his wife to commit suicide, police said on Friday. The couple had a love marriage in January 2024. The woman consumed poisonous substance at her parents’ place on May 1 and died during the course of treatment in a hospital.

According to the police, the deceased was identified as Pinky Rathore. Before her death, she made a video in which she alleged physical and mental harassment by her husband Atmaram. Around 15 days prior to the incident, her father brought her back from in-laws place after she shared her ordeal with her parents.

Since then, she has been staying with her parents. Her family members also tried to bring about a compromise between the couple but Atmaram declined. Before consuming poison, she also made a phone call to Atmaram but he did not take it seriously. Police registered a case against her husband under section 306 of the IPC.