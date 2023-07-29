 Indore: Police Make Passengers Of i-Bus Aware  Of Crimes Against Women & Children  
The team provided police helpline numbers, such as child helpline number 1098, women's helpline number, dial-100 / 112 operated for their prevention.

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In order to prevent crimes against children and women and to create a safe environment for them, under the guidance of additional DCP (Women's Safety Branch) Priyanka Dudwe, a team of inspector Claire Damor and staff of women's safety branch, self defence expert Vikram Deora and Himanshi Jat, focusing on the women and girls travelling in the i-bus, travelled in the bus as common passengers.  

The team explained to them about the crimes committed against women and children, their exploitation and human trafficking etc. and various police helpline numbers, such as child helpline number 1098, women's helpline number, dial-100 / 112 operated for their prevention. The officials also distributed pamphlets giving information about helplines, URJA desks, as well.

