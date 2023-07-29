Indore: Tuition Teacher Rapes Minor Girl, Gets 20 Years Imprisonment | Photo: Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A tuition teacher who raped a minor girl on the pretext of solving her maths problems was sentenced to 20 years of imprisonment.

District public prosecution officer Sanjeev Srivastava said the order was passed by 13th additional sessions judge and special judge (POCSO Act) Surekha Mishra who sentenced convict Hamza (28), resident of Khajrana.

The court has recommended that the victim be given an amount of Rs 80,000 as compensation. Special public prosecutor Sushila Rathore said the court in its judgment said, “Accused being a teacher has tarnished the sacred relationship of guru-sishya as a result of which society will be adversely affected.

Read Also Bhopal: Shah Takes Over Command Of MP Election For First Time

People will shy away from educating their daughters, which will affect the future of the girl child.” The prosecution officials said that the girl child is a student of Class 10. As she was weak in maths, she started coaching from Hamza, who lived just two houses away.

He had been teaching her for 6-7 months. On June 8, 2020, the victim’s family had gone to a function at her maternal grandmother’s home. At around 2 pm accused Hamza came to her house and said that he has to explain something about maths to her and asked her to come with him.

The victim told Hamza that as her parents are not at home she cannot go with him. However, he insisted that the matter will take only 15 minutes and took her with him to his house.

He gagged and raped her and threatened to kill her if she revealed the incident to anyone. Initially, she did not tell anyone about it out of fear, but on June 19 she told her mother and then her parents lodged a complaint at Khajrana police station.

Read Also Indore: Woman Ends Life Seven Months After Marriage

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)