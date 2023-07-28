Indore: Woman Ends Life Seven Months After Marriage

Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A woman, who got married seven months ago, ended her life in the Hira Nagar area, police said on Wednesday. The family members alleged that she was being harassed by her in-laws for a few months. She had registered a case of dowry harassment against her in-laws six months ago.

No suicide note was recovered from the spot. The police are investigating the case and the statements of her family members are being recorded.

According to SI Shiv Singh Parihar from Hira Nagar police station, Pooja Mourya, 25 years, a resident of Shyamnagar area was found hanging by one of her in-laws on Wednesday afternoon. She was taken to the hospital but she could not be saved. Her family members alleged that she was being harassed by her in-laws for a few months due to which she was upset. Further investigation is being done by the ACP as she was newly married.

It is said that she got married to Lucky Mourya in December. After a few months of marriage, she had lodged a complaint against her husband and in-laws with the Women’s police station staff. At that time the in-laws compromised with her and took her with them.

Her brother alleged that she was being harassed by her in-laws for a few months. He accused her in-laws of killing her sister. The in-laws also informed her parents about the incident too late. However, the police said that the investigation is on into the case.

Woman ends life after two years of love marriage

Another woman committed suicide by hanging herself at her in-laws' place in the Dwarkapuri area on Wednesday night after two years of her love marriage. The family members alleged that she was being tortured by her husband and his mother due to which she was under depression. According to the police, the deceased has been identified as Pinky Modi, a resident of Rishi Palace Colony. Her brothers Sanjay Verma and Golu Verma alleged that Pinky had informed her parents over the phone that her husband and mother-in-law were assaulting her.

When her brother reached her in-laws place, they came to know about the incident. They broke open the door and found their sister hanging from the ceiling. It is said that her husband runs a shop in the Sarafa market. The police are taking the statements of her family members.

