Indore : Woman ends life two months after marriage

representative image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) : A woman allegedly committed suicide two months after marriage in the Chhatripura police station jurisdiction on Wednesday. She left behind a suicide note and the police are investigating the case. Her family members alleged that she was being harassed by her in-laws so she was upset. The police are taking the statements of her family members to know the reason for her suicide.

According to the police, the deceased has been identified as Riya Nagele, 20 years, a resident of the Chhatripura area. She consumed toilet cleaner a couple of days ago and was undergoing treatment in a city hospital where she died during treatment. The investigation is on to know the reason for her suicide.

Maternal uncle Ajay informed media persons that Riya got married to a person two months ago and for a few days, her in-laws were harassing her for petty issues due to which she was upset. A suicide note was also recovered from the spot and she mentioned some names holding them responsible for her taking such an extreme step.

Man consumes poison, died

Another suicide incident was reported from the Dwarkapuri area. According to the police, Narendra Lakhani, 36 years, a resident of Dwarkapuri area consumed some poisonous substance.

He was taken to the hospital but could not be saved. He was in heavy debt due to which he was under depression and possibly took such an extreme step over the same. However, the police are investigating the case to know the exact reason for his suicide. He used to sell confectionery items in the city.

Gym trainer ends life

A 27-year-old gym trainer committed suicide by hanging himself from the ceiling at his place in the Annapurna area, police said on Wednesday. According to the police, Avinash Mehta, a resident of Indira Gandhi Nagar area was rushed to the hospital after he was found hanging from the ceiling. The police are taking the statements of his family members and investigating the matter to know the reason for his suicide.

