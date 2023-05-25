Madhya Pradesh: Most complaints at public hearing in Morena pertain to land

Representative Image

Morena (Madhya Pradesh): Commissioner of the Gwalior-Chambal division Deepak Singh heard 11 complaints on Tuesday and asked the officials to solve them.

The complaints came up at a public hearing. A resident of Joura, Ramprakash, submitted an application seeking permission for construction of road on government land.

The commissioner asked the official concerned to deal with the case.

Another resident from Joura, Rewati, said the Patwari wrongly demarcated her land, despite an order of the high court. Singh directed the officials to solve the case.

Similarly, a resident of Sabalgarh, Gopi Mahaur, gave an application for allotting the number for his land.

A resident of the Munshi Ka Bagh area Ramsanehi demanded demarcation of his land and allotment of number for it.

Sugreev, a resident of the Mouja area, said the Partwari and revenue inspector did not demarcate his land, although they had taken Rs 12,000 for the work from him.

185 plaints come up for hearing

Nearly 185 applications came up for hearing at the collectorate on Tuesday. Collector Ankit Asthana along with other officials heard those complaints. Out of 185, plaints, 19 were kept for hearing in time-limit meeting.

There were 164 problems which different departments could work out, so the collector directed the officials to send those complaints by post to those departments concerned.

Chief executive officer of the district Panchayat IchhitGadhpale was also present at the public hearing.