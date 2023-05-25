Madhya Pradesh: SE, JE of discom in Sehore suspended

Representative Image |

Sehore (Madhya Pradesh): A superintending engineer (SE) and a junior engineer (JE) of the MP Central Region Electricity Supply Company, Sehore, have been suspended.

According to reports, a few contractors complained against both of them, besides there were complaints against the SE and the JE on the CM helpline for their failure to solve people’s problems.

Since there was continuous undeclared power cut in the city last week, resentment was brewing among the residents at the power officials.

Superintending engineer Rakesh Nayak was suspended, and he himself confirmed it. Nayak, however, refused to disclose the reasons for his suspension.

Similarly, JE of Kothri, Jitendra Yadav, was also suspended. Chief engineer of the Power Supply Company Amritpal Singh confirmed Yadav’s suspension. He did not disclose the reasons for it.

The officials of the electricity department kept mum over the issue. Nevertheless, sources said a few contractors had complained to the higher-ups in the department against Nayak and Yadav with proof.

Both of them also failed to deal with the complaints lodged through the CM Helpline.

Apart from that, there was anger among the people because of continuous undeclared power cuts which forced the residents to spend sleepless nights.