Bhopal: Man held for attacking daughter-in-law with sword

Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Kolar police have arrested a man on charges of attacking his daughter-in-law and his granddaughter while they were asleep on the intervening night of Monday-Tuesday. The incident took place in Banskhedi in Kolar, police said on Wednesday.

According to Kolar police, complainant Geeta Rawat stays at Banskhedi in Kolar along with her children and father-in-law Shankar Rawat. Her husband Manoj is posted in Gujarat. Two weeks back, Geeta’s elder daughter Indra (13) had come from Indore to stay with them.

On Monday night, the family went to sleep after having dinner. At 2 am, Shankar allegedly picked up his sword and attacked Indra on her neck. As Indra screamed, Shankar tried stabbing her again. Indra tried to defend herself. In the process, she hurt four fingers of her right hand.

Geeta witnessed the incident and screamed to alert the neighbours, following which Shankar attacked her too. Neighbours rushed to their house and rescued the duo from Shankar’s clutches. The cops were informed who rushed to the spot and arrested Shankar.

Shankar said he took the step as Geeta sold his hut and deprived him of food. Probe is on in the case, police said.