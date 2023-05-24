Bhopal: Patwaris on state-wide strike from today

Representative Image |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): About 19,000 patwaris in the state will go on a three-day mass leave from Thursday. They are unhappy with action taken by the collectors against patwaris like suspension, stopping their salaries and work without pay. About 11 patwaris were suspended in Singrauli district.

The patwaris’ association has submitted memorandum to collector in every district. The patwari alleged that they were overworked because 500 revenue officers were not helping them in demarcation. The patwaris have raised other demands like the grade pay of Rs 2800, which is pending for years with the government. The association has demanded to take back patwaris and cancel action against them.