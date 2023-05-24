Bhopal: 25 rowing boats worth lakhs reach Gorakhpur for KIUG event

FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): About 25 rowing boats worth lakhs of rupees reached Gorakhpur from Bhopal for Khelo India University Games 2022 (KIUG) on Tuesday.

During the fifth edition of Khelo India Youth Games that was held in Madhya Pradesh, many athletes from other states saw Olympic-level competition boats for the first time in their sports careers.

The boats that were seen in Upper Lake water with water ninjas competing for the gold medal will be seen in Ramgarh Lake. These light, sleek boats not only win gold but cost like gold. One boat costs up to Rs 25 lakh to Rs 30 lakh.

These boats are from a well-known international brand called Swift. The price of a boat used for an individual event is around Rs 8 lakh whereas the boats used for double and pair events cost up to Rs 16 lakh. The boats used for team events, quadruple sculls cost Rs 30 lakh.

The rowing event is set to begin at Ramgarh Lake on May 27 and the events will conclude on May 31. About 13 athletes from Madhya Pradesh State Water Sports Academy will take part in the tournament.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will inaugurate the national rowing championship on May 27. The three-day event will see 417 students from 24 Indian universities play 30 matches.

