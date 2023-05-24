Bhopal : MCU to launch Self Financed Course in English Journalism

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) : The Makhanlal Chaturvedi National University (MCU) of Journalism and Communication is all set to start a new course BA English Journalism (Honours /Research) from this academic session (2023-24).

It will be a four year full time undergraduate course based on the NEP module with multi entry and multi exit options. The minimum eligibility for the course is 10 plus 2 in any discipline.

Students will be provided with exit options after completion of one year, and will earn certification. After 2 years Diploma will be provided and after three years basic Bachelor’s degrees. Students will receive a Bachelor’s degree with Honours/Honours with Research on successfully completing four years of the UG programme.

The course has been started for students to facilitate contemporary English language and professional skills which can further help them to become journalists in English media, content strategist, Editorial Assistants, Columnist, News Anchor, Content creator. Social media communicators, Communication Specialist, Influencers, Food critic, etc

Vice chancellor of the university Professor KG Suresh said that the course would be in self finance mode which will also help the university in garnering much needed financial resources.

This is an exclusive opportunity for students to equip themselves as media professionals in the English media and news industry. Most of the Journalism courses conducted in the State are either in Hindi or Bilingual, he said The main objective of this course will be to provide basics of English language adaptability in media field. Besides giving knowledge about English language it will also focus on orienting and training students to enhance their skills in spoken English, reporting, writing and other digital communicating methods which can also be useful in any kind of media research. This course will run under Self finance mode.

There is a great demand for English Journalism programme in Madhya Pradesh and outside the State. Many prestigious colleges do not have enough seats to accommodate the huge demand, Suresh added.

The last date to apply for admission to this course is May 31.Students can register online at the university website.