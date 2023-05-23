Bhopal: No crowd, no chaos in banks as exchange of Rs 2,000 notes begins

Bhopal: Woman exchanges Rs 2,000 currency notes at bank on Tuesday | FP Pics

Queue at SBI branch in Bhopal on Tuesday

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Banks in the city did not witness unusual rush for exchanging Rs 2,000 currency notes on Tuesday. There were no long queues, no waiting for hours and no chaos. The exchange process went on smoothly. As directed by RBI, all banks began exchanging Rs 2,000 notes on Tuesday.

Except SBI, banks like Central Bank of India, ICICI, IDBI, Yes Bank, UCO Bank, Canara Bank and Punjab National Bank demanded at least one identity proof before exchanging notes. Also, the customers were required to fill an exchange form.

Chief associate and cash incharge of SBI main branch in New Market Rajesh Gadi said 70 people exchanged Rs 2,000 notes by 1 pm. The bank had set up two counters, which was reduced to one as there was no crowd. “We have kept packets of Rs 200 currency notes ready to those who are presenting Rs 2,000 notes,” he said.

“As per instructions of our bank, customers who are coming to exchange Rs 2,000 currency notes are required to fill in a form with at least one ID proof,” said Central Bank of India New Market branch manager Rahul Patel.

Punjab National Bank chief manager Arshee Khan said there was no rush. “Only two people came to exchange currency notes. One customer can exchange up to 10 notes (Rs 20,000) at a time,” she said.

UCO Bank Ibrahmipura branch manager Khem Singh said, “There was no panic. People know that these notes are valid and can be exchanged till September 30. So, they are not in a hurry.”

