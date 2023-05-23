 Federal Bank allots equity shares to employees as stock option
Federal Bank allots equity shares to employees as stock option

The allotment was approved by the Nomination, Remuneration, Ethics and Compensation Committee under ESOS 2010 and ESOS 2017.

Federal Bank allots equity shares to employees as stock option | File

Federal Bank Limited has announced the allotment of 1,85,018 equity shares to employee as stock option, through an exchange filing. The issue was approved by the Nomination, Remuneration, Ethics and Compensation Committee, and the following allotments have been made after payment of money by the allottees.

It has made an allotment of 6,150 Equity Shares with face value of Rs. 2/- each of the Bank to the Option Grantees upon exercise of stock options ESOS 2010 Scheme. Addition to that, an allotment of 1,78,868 equity shares with face value of Rs. 2/- each of the Bank to the Option Grantees upon exercise of stock options under ESOS 2017 Scheme.

Federal Bank Limited shares

The shares of Federal Bank Limited on Tuesday at 12:38 pm IST were at Rs 126.60, up by 0.32 per cent.

