Federal Bank allots shares worth Rs 3.22 lakh to employees as stock option

Federal Bank allots 1,61,300 shares to employees as stock options, the bank announced through an exchange filing. The shares worth Rs 3,22,732 were approved by the Nomination, Remuneration, Ethics and Compensation Committee.
3,300 shares were allocated under ESOS 2010 scheme whereas 1,58,066 shares were given under the ESOS 2017 scheme.
Federal Bank allocated over 1.31 lakh shares as ESOPS on April 7.
Federal Bank shares
The shares of Federal Bank on Thursday closed at Rs 128.15, up by 0.71 per cent.
