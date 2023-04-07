Federal Bank allots over 1.31 lakh shares to employees as stock options | Image: Federal Bank (Representative)

Federal Bank on Friday allotted 1,31,875 shares worth Rs 2 each to employees as stock options, the company announced through an exchange filing. The shares were approved by the Nomination, Remuneration, Ethics and Compensation Committee.

1,000 shares would be allocated under the ESOP 2010 scheme, whereas 1,30,875 shares were allocated under the ESOS 2017 scheme.

Federal Bank on March 29 allotted 995 debentures worth Rs 995 crore.

Federal Bank shares

The shares of Federal Bank on Thursday closed at Rs 127, down by 1.21 per cent.