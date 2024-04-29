MP: Jyotiraditya Scindia's Wife Priyadarshini Raje Campaigns At Shivpuri Market, Tastes Famous 'Paan'

Shivpuri (Madhya Pradesh): As the third phase of the Lok Sabha polls draws closer campaigning has hit a fever pitch, Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia's wife Priyadarshini Raje Scindia and his son Mahanaaryaman Scindia campaigned in Shivpuri's Kolaras market in support of her husband on Sunday.

The Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) has fielded Jyotiraditya Scindia from the Guna seat.

While campaigning, she tasted famous 'Paan', sweets, and some other street foods in the area. She also interacted with shopkeepers and traders, urging them to vote.

Earlier, the union minister's wife campaigned in Bhadora village in Guna district and interacted with people. While campaigning, Priyadarshini Raje said that she did not reach there as a leader and her relationship with them (people) was not one or two generations old but it was a 300-year-old relationship.

#WATCH | Shivpuri: Today, while passing through Kolaras bus stand, wife of Union Minister and Guna Lok Sabha Candidate from BJP Jyotiraditya Scindia, Priyadarshini Scindia enjoyed the famous paan and sweets of the area. She walked 1 kilometre and met many traders. pic.twitter.com/wwbatqOKTf — ANI (@ANI) April 28, 2024

"I have not come here as a leader. The relationship between you (people) and us is not one or two generations old but a 300-year-old relationship. This family (Scindia) has settled many villages here and even today work is done in those villages," She said.

During the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Scindia, then a Congress candidate, had lost to BJP candidate K P Yadav. His defeat from his turf by 1.25 lakh votes set in motion a series of events, including an internal party struggle, eventually resulting in Scindia's exit from the party in 2020.

He took 22 MLAs with him, causing the collapse of the then Congress government led by Kamal Nath that had come to power in 2018. The BJP brought Scindia into Parliament via the Rajya Sabha and made him a Union minister.

Scindia is contesting again from the same Guna seat on the BJP ticket against the rival Congress candidate Rao Yadvendra Singh.

Guna will go to the polls on May 7 in the third phase.

Lok Sabha elections in Madhya Pradesh are being conducted in four phases. The first phase of polling was held on April 19 while the second phase was held on April 26. The next two phases will be conducted on May 7, and May 13. The counting of votes will be held on June 4.

Madhya Pradesh has a total of 29 Lok Sabha constituencies, making it the sixth-largest state in terms of parliamentary representation. Out of these, 10 seats are reserved for SC and ST candidates, while the remaining 19 are unreserved.