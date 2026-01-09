 Bhopal News: Congress Protest Against Cow Slaughter
Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, January 09, 2026, 08:27 PM IST
article-image
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Congress workers staged demonstration against alleged cow slaughter at Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) office here on Friday.

The protesters raised slogans against the state government and alleged that the illegal activity was being carried out with the nexus of municipal corporation employees and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders.

The Congress protesters also demanded that the slaughter house should be demolished and strict action should be taken against the accused.

Congress spokesperson Amit Sharma said, “There is a double-engine government in the state, a government that claims to protect Hindu interests. Chief minister Mohan Yadav moves around in a vehicle adorned with a peacock feather. Yet, cow slaughter is taking place in Bhopal. The municipal corporation personnel are also involved in it.”

article-image

Notably, Bhopal Municipal Corporation on Thursday sealed slaughterhouse at Jinsi Crossing in Jahangirabad after a forensic report confirmed that packets seized from a container were carrying banned cow meat.

Based on findings, police registered a case under Sections 4, 5 and 9 of Madhya Pradesh Cow Slaughter Prohibition Act, 2004, along with Section 61(2) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) against Aslam Qureshi alias Chamda, container driver Shoaib and another person.

