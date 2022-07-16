Bhopal: After woman teacher had committed suicide, husband too ends life

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh)

Following suicide of a woman school teacher in Madhya Pradesh capital Bhopal, her husband Subhas Sahu too ended life here on Saturday, police said.

The suicide note left by Sahu claims that he was fed up by the malicious slander spread by his in laws against him and his family. Sahu had jumped into upper lake to end his life at VIP road.

He had set out of the home on his bike and jumped into upper lake close to Raja Bhoj statue at VIP Road. Police later reached the spot and fished out his body with the help of divers. His bike was found parked nearby, the Talaiya police said.

The suicide note left by Sahu turned things upside down in the case. “My brother in law Pradip and father in law Madanlal are responsible for my death. I tried my best to shield their honour while they engaged in maligning my family’s image. They also tortured me mentally and stained my family’s reputation…..” wrote Sahu in the note adding he has also left a detailed letter. I was trying to shield my in laws’ honour but I have written the entire truth in the letter, he added.

He also named two female members from laws’ home behind his torture.

His friends also claimed that Subhas was pained by the allegations leveled by his in laws against him. He tried forging a dialogue with them but efforts failed.

Subhas’ brother Sanjay alleged that his brother and father were beaten up by Indu’s family who took away jewellery and other valuables from their home.

Indu Sahu, 37, a school teacher by profession was a native of Gairatganj, Raisen. She was married to Subhas Sahu of Chhola area in Bhopal three years ago.

Subhas on Thursday informed police that Indu had hanged self inside home but the in laws quickly untied the body from the noose before the family of Indu could reach Bhopal. The family rejected the suicide claims saying Indu’s father in law was around the room where the suicide was reported.

'Main Bewafa Nahin', had written Indu in suicide note scripted on her hand adding she was dying on her free will.

They also reportedly claimed that their son in law and his family harassed their daughter over her character.

There were reports that Indu’s family suspected son in law’s illicit relations with a woman and alleged their daughter was killed whereas a suicide note was scripted on her hand that she was ending life on her own will. They reportedly claimed that in laws did not offer any assistance in treatment of their daughter.