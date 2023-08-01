Indore: HC Notice To Centre, State

Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Indore bench of Madhya Pradesh High Court has served notices to the Centre and state government over the steps being taken to stop betting in the name of online gaming.

The court has served the notices after hearing a public interest litigation filed by advocate Vinod Dwivedi against online gambling in the name of online gaming, on Monday.

After listening to the arguments of the petitioner, the court has issued notices state home secretary, joint secretary, information and broadcasting department, GoI along with the founders of Dream XI, MPL, Teen Patti, A23, Rummy Circle, Binzo, and Zupi have also been made parties in the petition. The petitioner has said that the companies are motivating youths for betting in the name of online games as the companies tell people, through advertisements, how people are earning money by playing online games. In the petition, a demand has been made to stop betting passing off as online games.

The petition had earlier included the names of the brand ambassadors of the companies as parties but were dropped after the court's order. The next hearing in the case will take place on August 8.

