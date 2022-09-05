e-Paper Get App
Indore: Youth intent on online game dies due to snake bite

He and his younger brother were busy playing a game on their mobile phone but they were unaware of snakes or insects at the brick kiln where they were sitting.

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): An 18-year-old boy, who was playing an online game on his mobile phone, died after a snake bite in the Chandan Nagar area. He and his younger brother were busy playing a game on their mobile phone but they were unaware of snakes or insects at the brick kiln where they were sitting. The police are waiting for the autopsy report to know the exact cause of death.

According to the police, the deceased was identified as Chhotu Ahirwar, a resident of Chandan Nagar. At some point of time, he felt something like an insect bite on one of his legs. After his leg started swelling, he was taken to hospital where he died during treatment. The police said he died due to a snake bite. However, the autopsy report is awaited.

