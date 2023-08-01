MP: Congress Appoints 29 Poll Observers For 230 Assembly Seats

Representative Image |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The AICC has appointed 29 election observers on the basis of Lok Sabha constituencies for the 230 Madhya Pradesh Assembly seats, on Monday . The 29 observers will execute Congress election strategies to win the assembly election.

Dr Naresh Kumar has been given the charge of Balaghat, Vasant Purke to hold the responsibility of Betul, Pradeep Tamta of Bhind, Dr Anees Ahmed of Chhindwara, MLA Rakibuddin Ahmed who is also husband of Congress leader Noori Khan to hold the charge of Bhopal LS constituency.

Kamal Kant Sharma handed over responsibility of Damoh, MLA Kirit Patel of Dewas, MLA Tushar Chaudhary of Dhar, MLA Dinesh Thakur Guna, Prakash Joshi of Gwalior, Bimal Shah to hold the charge of Narmadapuram (Hosangabad),

Mohan Joshi given the responsibility of Indore, Paresh Dhanani of Jabalpur, Virajibhai Thummar Khajuraho, Punjabbhai Vansh Khandwa, Anand Choudhary Khargone, member of parliament Naranbhai Rathwa Mandla, Alkaben Kahatriya Mandsour, Anil Bharadwaj Morena, Gulab Singh Rajgarh, Prabhaben Taviyad Ratlam, Indrajeet Singh Sinha Rewa.

Rajendra Thakur Sagar, Lalit Khagtra Satna, Punabhai Gamit Shahdol, Kumar Sshish Sidhi, Rajendra Singh Parmar Tikamgarh, Chakravarty Sharma Ujjain and Rajesh Sharma Vidisha.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)