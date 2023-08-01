Madhya Pradesh: Tribal Card In Posting, Mal Singh Made Indore Commissioner To Woo 5 Districts

FPJ

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Tribal people have become the most important of all communities for the ruling party in Madhya Pradesh.

It was evident in the transfer of IAS officers late Sunday night. Mal Singh Bhaydiya was appointed divisional commissioner of Indore, since he comes of a tribal family. It has happened for the first time that an IAS officer, belonging to a tribal family, has been appointed commissioner of Indore division.

There are five districts – Dhar, Barwani, Khargone, Jhabua and Alirajpur – under Indore division. All these five districts are dominated by tribal people.

The government played tribal card through Singh who has been divisional commissioner for the third time in 22 months. In 2021, Singh was appointed commissioner of Narmadapuram division.

He became commissioner of Bhopal division last year. Now, he has been posted as commissioner of Indore. Singh has already held various posts in tribal areas in Malwa region. He has lot of influence among the tribal people in this area. The directly recruited IAS officers are generally keen on becoming commissioner of Indore division. Nevertheless, the government has counted on a promotee IAS officer because of the ensuing election.

Rathi removed for errors in voters’ list in 2018 made collector again

Before the polls, the Election Commission may shift Tarun Rathi who has been appointed collector. The commission removed Rathi before the assembly election in 2018, because some errors cropped up in the voters’ list in Shivpuri district. In 2018, a by-election was held in Kolaras, Shivpuri. The Congress made a complaint about irregularities in the voters’ list during the by-poll. Rathi delayed so much in sending reports that he could not be removed before the polling. The commission sent a report against Rathi. So, he was removed from Shivpuri just before the assembly election in 2018. Rathi was also shifted from Damoh after a by-election. Congress leader JP Dhanopia said the officers, whom the Election Commission found guilty of committing errors in voters’ list, were again appointed collectors, which was wrong. Dhanopia said the party would soon make a complaint to the commission about it.

Now, EC’s nod required to transfer any officer

The time limit for transferring the officers, who were posted in a district for three years and those who have completed three years out of four at one place, ended on Monday.

The Election Commission advised the state government to transfer any officer by July 31. Now, the government has to take permission from the commission for transferring any officer associated with polls.

Apart from that, the government has to seek the commission’s nod to transfer any officer from districts. The government issued transfer orders within the deadline fixed by the commission.

IAS, IPS, SAS and SPS officers, CMOs, Tehsilders and Patwaris were transferred during this period. According to the Congress, there may still be some officers and employees who have completed three years at one place. The party has sought a list from its leaders in districts to know whether there is any officer who has completed three years at one place. According to Congress leader JP Dhanopia, the party has sought such a list from all the districts.

The party will give information about such officers as have completed three years at one place, the Congress said. According to the Congress leaders, the party is also making a list of officers against whom there were complaints of partiality in past elections. Besides, the party is seeking information about the tainted officers against whom complaints will be made to the Election Commission, said Dhanopia.

