Bhopal: Two IAS Officers Transferred | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The state government transferred two IAS officers on Saturday. Deputy Commissioner of Narmadapuram division Anjali Joseph has been transferred to Mantralay as deputy secretary.

Similarly, Vivek KV, sub-divisional magistrate of Pushprajgarh in Anuppur district, was shifted as SDM of Baihar in Balaghat district.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)