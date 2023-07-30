 Bhopal: Two IAS Officers Transferred
Updated: Sunday, July 30, 2023, 12:38 AM IST
Bhopal: Two IAS Officers Transferred

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The state government transferred two IAS officers on Saturday. Deputy Commissioner of Narmadapuram division Anjali Joseph has been transferred to Mantralay as deputy secretary.

Similarly, Vivek KV, sub-divisional magistrate of Pushprajgarh in Anuppur district, was shifted as SDM of Baihar in Balaghat district.

