 MP: Gwalior Man Accidentally Pulls Trigger While Cleaning Dad's Rifle, Dies On Spot
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMP: Gwalior Man Accidentally Pulls Trigger While Cleaning Dad's Rifle, Dies On Spot

MP: Gwalior Man Accidentally Pulls Trigger While Cleaning Dad's Rifle, Dies On Spot

Abhishek Saxena, a native of Lahar area of Bhind district, journalist by profession and a owner of a marriage garden.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Saturday, July 29, 2023, 03:33 PM IST
article-image

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): A man died after he accidentally pulled the trigger while cleaning his father’s licensed rifle in Darpan Colony of Thatipur area in Gwalior. The rifle has been recovered from the spot. The police sent the body for post-mortem and started investigating into the matter.

Read Also
Madhya Pradesh Retains Its 'Tiger State' Status, Houses Highest 785 Tigers
article-image

Abhishek Was A Journalist

According to the information, Abhishek Saxena, a native of Lahar area of Bhind district, journalist by profession and a owner of a marriage garden, has a house in Darpan Colony, the ground floor of the house remains vacant and the whole family resides on the second floor.

Abhishek had come to the ground floor with his father’s rifle and the family was on the top floor, when suddenly there was a sound of firing, the family members came running and found Abhishek downstairs and found him dead due to bullet injuries.

Read Also
MP: Cop Sacked For Shooting At Senior Inside Police Station In Rewa; Victim Stable
article-image

Police Found Cleaning Oil Near Body

The information has been given to the police and the police have started an investigation after establishing a morgue. Police have found a licensed rifle and cleaning oil and other items near the body.

Read Also
Bhopal: Kolar Pipeline Bursts Again, Gallons Of Water Spills On Road; WATCH
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP: Gwalior Man Accidentally Pulls Trigger While Cleaning Dad's Rifle, Dies On Spot

MP: Gwalior Man Accidentally Pulls Trigger While Cleaning Dad's Rifle, Dies On Spot

Madhya Pradesh Retains Its 'Tiger State' Status, Houses Highest 785 Tigers

Madhya Pradesh Retains Its 'Tiger State' Status, Houses Highest 785 Tigers

MP: Tribal Man Left Unattended For 2 Hours After Pandal Falls On Him During BJP MLA Kedarnath...

MP: Tribal Man Left Unattended For 2 Hours After Pandal Falls On Him During BJP MLA Kedarnath...

Bhopal: Two IAS Officers Transferred; Anjali Joseph Is Deputy Secy Of MP Govt

Bhopal: Two IAS Officers Transferred; Anjali Joseph Is Deputy Secy Of MP Govt

Bhopal: Kolar Pipeline Bursts Again, Gallons Of Water Spills On Road; WATCH

Bhopal: Kolar Pipeline Bursts Again, Gallons Of Water Spills On Road; WATCH