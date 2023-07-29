MP: Gwalior Man Accidentally Pulls Trigger While Cleaning Dad's Rifle, Dies On Spot

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): A man died after he accidentally pulled the trigger while cleaning his father’s licensed rifle in Darpan Colony of Thatipur area in Gwalior. The rifle has been recovered from the spot. The police sent the body for post-mortem and started investigating into the matter.

Abhishek Was A Journalist

According to the information, Abhishek Saxena, a native of Lahar area of Bhind district, journalist by profession and a owner of a marriage garden, has a house in Darpan Colony, the ground floor of the house remains vacant and the whole family resides on the second floor.

Abhishek had come to the ground floor with his father’s rifle and the family was on the top floor, when suddenly there was a sound of firing, the family members came running and found Abhishek downstairs and found him dead due to bullet injuries.

Police Found Cleaning Oil Near Body

The information has been given to the police and the police have started an investigation after establishing a morgue. Police have found a licensed rifle and cleaning oil and other items near the body.

