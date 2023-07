Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A water pipeline at Bhopal's Kolar residential area burst again on Saturday morning. Gallons of water spilled on the road near Shalimar under-bridge. The overflowing water clogged the road, causing inconvenience to the commuters.

This is the second such incident in Kolar locality in two months. On June 17, Kerwa water pipeline broke at Ashirwad Colony of Kolar, and lakhs of tonnes of water was wasted.