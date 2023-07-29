 Satna Minor Gangrape: Bulldozers Run On Houses Of 2 Accused Members Of Temple Committee; Visuals Surface
The two rape accused men worked on daily wages in Maa Sharda Temple Committee.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, July 29, 2023, 12:42 PM IST
article-image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Satna district administration, in a joint operation with police, demolished the house of the two men accused of raping a minor girl in Maihar village, on Saturday. The two rape accused worked on daily wages in Maa Sharda Temple Committee. Both the accused aged around 30 years-- Ravindra Kumar Ravi and Atul Bhadolia have been arrested.

Satna Superintendent of Police Ashutosh Gupta informed Free Press, “houses of both the accused have been demolished on Saturday. Both were already arrested in connection with minor rape.” 

article-image

Notably, on Friday, police recovered an injured minor girl aged 12 years, on hills of Maihar, with wooden log inserted in her private parts. She was rushed to the hospital. In the statement to police, she said the two accused allegedly dragged her to isolated place, raped ger and inserted a wood log in her genetic parts.

She is currently undergoing treatment in Rewa.

