Satna Minor Gangrape Akin To Nirbhaya Case: Kamal Nath Slams Shivraj Govt, Asks To Provide ₹1Cr Aid To Victim

Satna Minor Gangrape: 'Akin To Nirbhaya Case', Kamal Nath Slams Shivraj Govt For Lawlessness, Demands ₹1 Crore Assistance For Victim |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Congress president and former CM Kamal Nath, on Friday, lashed out at Shivraj-led government after a minor was gangraped in Satna, with wooden logs inserted in her private parts. Terming the minor's gangrape as heinous as 'Nirbhaya 2012', Nath demanded CM Shivraj to provide best medical treatment and a financial assistance of ₹1 crore for the girl.

Taking to twitter on Friday, Kamal Nath wrote the victim was subjected to an inhuman attack reminiscent of the "Nirbhaya case”.

Demands ₹1 Crore Assistance For Victim

“The incident of rape with a minor girl in Maihar is highly condemnable. Incidents of atrocities against girls in the state have proved that the Shivraj government has completely failed to provide security to the sisters and daughters. I demand from the Chief Minister that the best treatment should be provided to the victim and she should be given financial assistance of Rs 1 crore immediately,” Nath claimed in the tweet.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Talking to the media in Bhopal, he launched a scathing attack on the BJP government and said, "There are many such incidents which are not coming to the fore. Madhya Pradesh, today is infamous in the country for rape & atrocities against women & children. This is the image of the state today. There is no system, no law and order, there is only corruption."

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Accused Inserted Wood Log Inside Victim's Private Parts

Notably, a 11-12 years-old girl was allegedly dragged to hills and gang-raped at a village in Satna on Thursday. The accused youths inserted a wood log inside her private parts. The victim was admitted to a hospital and her condition is said to be critical.

Read Also Bhopal: IIFM Professor Emphasises On Urgent Need For Adopting Inclusive Green Economy Concept

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)