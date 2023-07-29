Madhya Pradesh Retains Its 'Tiger State' Status, Houses Highest 785 Tigers

Representative Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): In lines of expectation, Madhya Pradesh has successfully retained its 'tiger state' status. The statewide tiger census result released on Saturday mentioned Madhya Pradesh is home to 785 tigers-- highest in the country. This year, 251 new tigers added to the state's tiger population. Karnataka stood second in the country with total 563 striped cats this year.

Last year, the state's tiger population stood at 526-- which was just two more than Karnataka. However this year, Madhya Pradesh surpassed the southern state by a large number.

Uttrakhand and Maharashtra followed with 560 and 444 tigers respectively.

