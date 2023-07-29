 Madhya Pradesh Retains Its 'Tiger State' Status, Houses Highest 785 Tigers
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMadhya Pradesh Retains Its 'Tiger State' Status, Houses Highest 785 Tigers

Madhya Pradesh Retains Its 'Tiger State' Status, Houses Highest 785 Tigers

Karnataka stood second in the country with total 563 striped cats this year.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Saturday, July 29, 2023, 03:22 PM IST
article-image
Representative Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): In lines of expectation, Madhya Pradesh has successfully retained its 'tiger state' status. The statewide tiger census result released on Saturday mentioned Madhya Pradesh is home to 785 tigers-- highest in the country. This year, 251 new tigers added to the state's tiger population. Karnataka stood second in the country with total 563 striped cats this year.

Read Also
Bhopal: Ratapani Tiger Reserve Needs Expansion To Avoid Territorial Fight
article-image

Last year, the state's tiger population stood at 526-- which was just two more than Karnataka. However this year, Madhya Pradesh surpassed the southern state by a large number.

Uttrakhand and Maharashtra followed with 560 and 444 tigers respectively.

Read Also
Satna Minor Gangrape: Bulldozers Run On Houses Of 2 Accused Workers Of Temple Committee; Visuals...
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Madhya Pradesh Retains Its 'Tiger State' Status, Houses Highest 785 Tigers

Madhya Pradesh Retains Its 'Tiger State' Status, Houses Highest 785 Tigers

MP: Tribal Man Left Unattended For 2 Hours After Pandal Falls On Him During BJP MLA Kedarnath...

MP: Tribal Man Left Unattended For 2 Hours After Pandal Falls On Him During BJP MLA Kedarnath...

Bhopal: Two IAS Officers Transferred; Anjali Joseph Is Deputy Secy Of MP Govt

Bhopal: Two IAS Officers Transferred; Anjali Joseph Is Deputy Secy Of MP Govt

Bhopal: Kolar Pipeline Bursts Again, Gallons Of Water Spills On Road; WATCH

Bhopal: Kolar Pipeline Bursts Again, Gallons Of Water Spills On Road; WATCH

Bhopal: 3 MP Leaders In BJP Chief JP Nadda's National Team; Kailash Vijayvargiya A Constant

Bhopal: 3 MP Leaders In BJP Chief JP Nadda's National Team; Kailash Vijayvargiya A Constant