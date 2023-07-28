Bhopal: Ratapani Tiger Reserve Needs Expansion To Avoid Territorial Fight |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The number of tigers will increase in Ratapani tiger reserve if the felling of trees in the forest land is stopped. Only one and a half decades ago, there were only ten tigers in the sanctuary, and the area was wide for their free movements.

The number has increased to 60 in the past 15 years. There are many reasons for it. Besides availability of food, the reserve provides them with a natural environment. Since the number of tigers has increased, their territorial area has reduced.

Consequently, the big cats often lock horns with each other. To increase the territorial area for tigers, the government planned to shift residents of ten villages near Ratapani tiger reserve in 2008, but it could not be done till today.

The residents of more than 12 villages, which have come in the way of extension of the tiger reserve, will be shifted. The government has sanctioned a budget for it, and the residents of two villages have been given compensation.

More than 5,000 people live in villages like Jhiri Baheda, Jawra Malkhar, Delawadi, Suraidhaba, Panjhir, Neelgadh, Duhnwani and Manthar which are around the tiger reserve. Nevertheless, because of the apathetic attitude of the administration, the work could not be completed.

Out of 700 sanctuaries in the country, Ratapani is the only tiger reserve which has 60 tigers and 15 cubs. According to sources, the number of tigers has increased, but their territorial area has dwindled.

This is the reason that the tigers from Ratapani reserve are straying into Bhopal and Sehore forests. According to divisional forest officer Hemant Raikwar, the number of tigers has increased because of proper environment and food, but the challenges to protect them have also increased.

There is a plan to vacate some villages to increase the area of the tiger reserve, he said, adding that work has begun and compensation has been given to the villagers.



With inputs from Mandideep

