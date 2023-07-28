Bhopal: Raja Bhoj Team From CM Rise School Wins Tourism Quiz 2023 | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Raja Bhoj Team from Government CM Rise School , Barkheda won the first prize in Tourism Quiz- 2023 with scoring 290 points.

Rani Kamlapati team from Government Residential Sanskrit School TT Nagar with 280 points, Sairspata team of Delhi Public School, Neelbad with 260 point , Kerwa team from Sagar Public School Saket Nagar with 255 points, Lake View from Sagar Public School, Airport with 200 points and 45 Subhash Excellence School, Shivaji Nagar secured the second, the third , the fourth, the fifth and the sixth positions respectively. ​

The winning team will get a chance to take part in the state level tourism quiz.

Read Also Bhopal: IIFM Professor Emphasises On Urgent Need For Adopting Inclusive Green Economy Concept

3 Govt Schools In Top 6

Six teams were included in the multimedia round after getting the highest marks in the written test. This is the first time in six years that three government schools have figured among the top six.

District Tourism Council in collaboration with the Madhya Pradesh Tourism Board organised the quiz at Campion School on Thursday.

The district level tourism quiz was organised in two phases, in the first phase there was a written test of 100 marks. In which there were 100 objective type multiple choice questions, all of which were of 1 mark.The multimedia round in Phase II was based on Kaun Banega Crorepati. Stage II Multimedia Round was played with the teams from 6 selected in the written test.

Maximum Number Of Teams From Bhopal

There were 10 rounds in the multimedia round, Jhatpat Bol, Soch Samajh Kar Bol, Tol Mol Ke Bol, Parkhi Nazar, De Dana Dan, Jo Bola Wohi Dhurandhar, Ab Batao to Jane , MP Azab Hai Gazab Hai, MP mein Cinema and Bolo-Bolo Main Hun Kaun.

In the 10 rounds, questions were asked on tourist places and culture of Madhya Pradesh and films made in tourist places of Madhya Pradesh, which were celebrated in a multimedia account very interestingly, which were answered by the winning teams. Maximum number of teams were registered from Bhopal.

Cultural Programs Also Held

389 teams got their registration done and 372 teams were present.

Cultural programs were also organised for the students, in which Swati Sanjay Pillai presented Ganesh Vandana and Bharatnatyam dance and Akhilesh Tiwari and a musical group performed patriotic songs.