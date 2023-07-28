Indore: IMC Contractual Employee Booked For Raping 21-Year-Old In Malharganj

Indore: IMC Employee Booked For Raping Sick Girl | Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A contractual employee of Indore Municiapal Corporation was booked for allegedly raping 21-year-old girl in city's Malharganj area, police said on Thursday. The victim in her complaint said that the accused lives in her colony and raped her twice on July 12 and July 19.

The accused works on contract with the civic body's garbage vehicle.

According to the complaint, the victim has alleged that the accused came to her house on July 12 and allegedly raped her. When she tried to resist his advances, the accused threatened to kill her.

Later on July 19, the accused again knocked her door and sexually exploited her, he threatened to burn her father alive and leave her somewhere far away.

Police have registered a case under sections 376, 450 and 506 of the Indian Penal Code and started investigation.

