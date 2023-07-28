Pune: Magraj Rathi Appointed President Of Rajasthani Samaj Sangh |

Magraj Rathi, director of Mahesh Nagri Multistate Cooperative Credit Society, has been appointed as the president of Rajasthani Samaj Sangh. It is a group in Pune City dedicated to addressing the concerns of the Rajasthani community. The announcement was made during the Rajasthani Festival by Harish Soni. The primary goal of this initiative is to foster unity and work towards the welfare and development of the Rajasthani population.

Rathi aims to enlist 20,000 members in the group and establish Rajasthani Bhavan this year. The event witnessed the presence of notable personalities like Mangaldas Chaudhary, Chandalal Bhayal, and Devram Dharmavat, along with MLA Madhuri Misal, Ravindra Dhangekar, and Mohan Joshi.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)