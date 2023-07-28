Pune: Punit Balan Group Extends Support To Katraj's Young Archery Prodigy Vaishnavi Pawar |

Vaishnavi Pawar, an eight-year-old archery prodigy from Katraj's Dattnagar, has received a significant boost in her journey as 'Punit Balan Group' signed a cooperation agreement to provide valuable assistance for her sports materials and competitions. The Pune-based organization, headed by philanthropist Punit Balan, aims to empower talented sportspersons and ensure that financial constraints do not hinder their progress.

Vaishnavi's talent in archery has been evident since her early school days when she began to amass medals from various state and national level competitions. Displaying immense potential at the Under 8 national competition, the young archer continued to impress by claiming the fourth position among 80 girls during the fiercely competitive 'Youth World Cup Trials'.

Recognizing the young prodigy's outstanding achievements, Vaishnavi's coach, Sudhir Patil, approached Punit Balan, the President of 'Punit Balan Group', seeking essential sports materials and financial support to enable her participation in the Olympic competition. Upon witnessing Vaishnavi's dedication and determination, Balan promptly decided to extend the necessary support, ensuring that she receives every opportunity to excel.

With the cooperation agreement in place, Vaishnavi will now have access to vital sports materials and financial backing, enabling her to focus solely on honing her archery skills and pursuing her dreams on the national and international stage. The young archer, along with her family and coach Patil, expressed heartfelt gratitude towards the 'Punit Balan Group' for their invaluable assistance.

In a statement, Punit Balan emphasized the organization's commitment to ensuring that no talented athlete faces deprivation due to financial constraints. He reiterated the belief that supporting young talents like Vaishnavi, who hails from a common family, is a social responsibility that should not be overlooked. Punit Balan expressed confidence in Vaishnavi's potential to bring honour to the nation and the city of Pune through her remarkable achievements in the world of archery.

