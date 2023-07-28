Anaesthesiologist Held From Pune in Maha ISIS Module Case

Representative Image

In a significant breakthrough in the Maharashtra ISIS module case, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) has arrested a renowned anaesthesiologist, Dr Adnanali Sarkar, 43, associated with prestigious hospitals in Pune. He was arrested from his residence in Kondhwa, Pune.

Sarkar, an experienced medical professional with 16 years of practice, completed his medical education and MD in anaesthesia from BJ Government Medical College in Pune.

During the raid at his residence, the NIA claimed to have recovered significant evidence, including electronic gadgets and documents directly linking him to the terrorist outfit. The agency said that the seized material has revealed his alleged involvement in promoting the extremist group’s violent agenda, including recruitment and indoctrination of vulnerable youth.

Sarkar's track record

A spokesperson from Noble Hospital where Sarkar was working as a consultant expressed shock upon receiving the news of his arrest. Before joining Noble a few years ago, Sarkar had served at Navale Medical College. Colleagues and peers at the hospital described him as “the best in the anaesthesiology department”.

NIA Probe

The NIA’s probe into Sarkar’s connections with the extremist organisation is still underway, with authorities closely examining the incriminating material seized during the operation.

This is the fifth arrest in the case, which the NIA had registered on June 28. Four others were arrested in Mumbai on July 3 after extensive searches in Mumbai, Thane and Pune. They were identified as Tabish Nasser Siddiqui from Mumbai, Zubair Noor Mohammed Shaikh alias Abu Nusaiba from Pune, and Sharjeel Shaikh and Zulfikar Ali Barodawala from Thane.

