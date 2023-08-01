Bhopal: Ex-Janpad Member Strangles Wife To Death, Tries To Hang Her Body On Gallows To Make It Look Like Suicide

Shivpuri (Madhya Pradesh): A former Janpad member allegedly strangled his wife to death on suspicion of infidelity in Shivpuri district of Madhya Pradesh on Monday evening. He did not stop here, but tried to hang her body on the gallows in Shivpuri, to make it appear a suicide case. Police have registered a case against the accused and arrested him.

According to the information, Alakh Kumari (45), wife of former Janpad member Mahendra Singh Raghuvanshi, a resident of Deharda road of Kolaras police station area, had gone to visit Khatu Shyam three days ago. When she returned back, Mahendra strangled her to death and tried to hang her body, but he could not do so, then Mahendra accused a young man of the village of killing his wife and running away.

Mahendra Doubted Character Of His Wife

Mahendra sent his wife along with family members to the hospital and he himself fled from the spot. Lukwasa outpost police reached to investigate and caught the husband in search of the accused, where Mahendra accepted the truth and said that he doubted the character of the wife. and so he strangled her to death.

Couple Has Not Given Birth To Child

Notably, many years had passed for the marriage of the accused but they had not given birth to a child. Due to this also the accused used to be angry with his wife.

The accused husband told the police that his wife would go anywhere of her own free will that made him doubt her character.

Lukwasa Chowki in-charge Ramraja Tiwari said that the deceased is a resident of Vidisha district and on the complaint of her family members, a case has been registered against the accused husband under the sections of murder and the accused has been arrested.

