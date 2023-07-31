MP: Over Dozen Devotees Electrocuted At Rewa's Devtalab Shiva Temple On 4th Sawan Somvaar

MP: More Than A Dozen Devotees Electrocuted In Rewa Temple./ Representational image | Photo credit: Pixabay

Rewa (Madhya Pradesh): In a horrifying incident, more than a dozen devotees were electrocuted after an electric wire break and fell on them at Devtalab Shiva temple in Rewa on Monday. The devotees had gathered in large number to worship Lord Shiva on the fourth Sawan Somvaar when the incident happened.

According to information, the temple falls under the Laur police station area of the district. Devotees were offering prayers to Shivlinga when an electric wire broke and fell on the railing. Seveal devotees were injured in the incident. Police reached the spot after getting information about the incident. Fortunately, there is no news of casualty as of now while the condition of injured is said to be critical.

More details awaited.

