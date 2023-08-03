MP: Congress Leader Puts Up Poster Taking Jibe On Sidhi Urination Case, Brahmins & Karni Sena Create Uproar

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): A board put up by a Congress leader against CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan washing the feet of the tribal man-- who was urinated upon by a BJP leader, has sparked controversy in Jabalpur's Sehora. However, later the accused Congress leader issued an appology publicly and removed the poster.

According to the information, a slogan has been written on a board by Majhgawan's Congress leader and district member Raja Patel, reading “Shukla urinates and Chouhan washes”. Irked, both-- Brahmin Samaj and the Karni Sena have lodged FIR against him.

Brahmin Samaj And Karni Sena Demand Arrest

The Brahmin Samaj and the Karni Sena have lodged an FIR against the Congress leader at the Majhgawan police station and demanded his arrest, accusing him of vitiating the atmosphere in the state.

Karni Sena wrote in the complaint that the slogan has hurt the sentiments of Brahmin community. He should be arrested as early as possible, or else the Brahmin community will take to streets.

Cong's Patel Issues Appology

Following the uproar, Congress leader and district member Raja Patel, appologised to Brahmin Samaj and Karni Sena on the public platform and removed the poster. The Brahmin society said that strict action should be taken against people with this kind of mentality. After receiving the complaint, the police have assured to investigate and take action.

Sidhi Urination Pee-Gate

Notably, a video of Parvesh Shukla, a BJP leader of Kubari village in Sidhi district and former representative of BJP MLA Kedarnath Shukla, urinating on Dasmat Rawat, a resident of Karauli village, went viral on social media.

After registering a case against BJP leader Pravesh Shukla under the SC/ST Act and various other sections, the police took bulldozer action at the house and sent the accused BJP leader to jail. Along with this, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan called the victim Dasmat Rawat to his home and had food together while washing his feet.

